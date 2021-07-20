Intuitive Surgical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 253.15% over the past year to $3.92, which beat the estimate of $3.06.

Revenue of $1,464,000,000 up by 71.81% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,260,000,000.

Guidance

Intuitive Surgical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Intuitive Surgical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $965.05

Company's 52-week low was at $606.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.14%

Company Overview

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed nearly 6,000 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with nearly 4,000 installations in the United States and a growing number in emerging markets.