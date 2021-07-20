Earnings Outlook For Sterling Bancorp

On Wednesday, July 21, Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sterling Bancorp EPS will likely be near $0.5 while revenue will be around $221.64 million, according to analysts. Sterling Bancorp EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.29. Sales were $213.30 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 72.41% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 3.91% from the year-ago period. Sterling Bancorp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.46 0.39 0.30 EPS Actual 0.51 0.49 0.45 0.29 Revenue Estimate 220.48 M 219.56 M 219.13 M 213.92 M Revenue Actual 211.77 M 222.03 M 217.82 M 213.30 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Bancorp were trading at $20.75 as of July 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 84.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sterling Bancorp is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.