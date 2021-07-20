OneMain Holdings's Earnings Outlook

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

OneMain Holdings earnings will be near $2.12 per share on sales of $821.60 million, according to analysts. OneMain Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.8. Sales were $806.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 165.0%. Sales would be up 1.94% from the same quarter last year. OneMain Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 2.10 2 1.22 0.22 EPS Actual 3.37 2.77 2.19 0.80 Revenue Estimate 880.80 M 873.25 M 805.92 M 773.29 M Revenue Actual 825.00 M 850.00 M 834.00 M 806.00 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 125.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. OneMain Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.