Earnings Outlook For Umpqua Holdings

On Wednesday, July 21, Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Umpqua Holdings reporting earnings of $0.44 per share on revenue of $311.37 million. In the same quarter last year, Umpqua Holdings posted EPS of $0.24 on sales of $327.98 million.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 83.33% increase for the company. Revenue would be down 5.07% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.48 0.35 0.16 EPS Actual 0.49 0.68 0.57 0.24 Revenue Estimate 326.60 M 330.50 M 321.69 M 298.01 M Revenue Actual 330.23 M 358.87 M 348.50 M 327.98 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Umpqua Holdings were trading at $17.22 as of July 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Umpqua Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 13:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.