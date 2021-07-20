Covenant Logistics Group's Earnings Outlook

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 21. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Covenant Logistics Group will report earnings of $0.67 per share on revenue of $225.27 million. Covenant Logistics Group EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.03. Revenue was $191.69 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 2133.33%. Sales would be up 17.52% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.61 0.54 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.56 0.61 0.56 0.03 Revenue Estimate 206.15 M 228.07 M 209.55 M 178.90 M Revenue Actual 220.89 M 225.23 M 210.83 M 191.69 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Covenant Logistics Group are up 9.01%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Covenant Logistics Group is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.