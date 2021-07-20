Neogen: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) decreased 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 51.61% over the past year to $0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $127,425,000 higher by 16.82% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $122,320,000.

Looking Ahead

Neogen hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1224/41872

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $97.70

52-week low: $43.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.05%

Company Description

Neogen Corporation, headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety. In food safety (57% of sales), Neogen performs diagnostics to detect unintended substances in food and animal feed, such as pathogens, allergens, and drug residues, for global food and feed processing companies. In animal safety (43% of sales), Neogen sells veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, disinfectants, and genomics tests for animals, including cattle, horses, and canines. Neogen is also a market leader in testing for therapeutic drugs for farm and racing animals. Sales in the United States account for 60% of total revenue, while international markets, including Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, account for the other 40% of sales.