KeyCorp: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 350.00% year over year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.53.
Revenue of $1,773,000,000 rose by 3.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,730,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
KeyCorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 20, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/key/mediaframe/45170/indexr.html
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $23.64
52-week low: $11.33
Price action over last quarter: down 9.54%
Company Overview
With assets over $150 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.
