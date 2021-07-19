Natera Sees Deeper Operating Losses In Q2 On Higher Commercialization Costs For New Product Offerings
- Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) expects 2Q'21 revenues of approximately $138 million to $141 million, equivalent to around 60% Y/Y growth.
- The Company's revenue growth rate for the quarter would be the largest Y/Y growth in its history as a publicly traded company.
- It sees Q2 product revenues of $135 million - $137 million vs. $80.4 million a year ago, representing approximately 70% Y/Y growth.
- Sequentially, the Company witnessed around an 8% fall in total sales of $152 million in Q1 2021.
- Natera expects to recognize a loss from operations of approximately $113 million - $117 million for Q2 vs. a loss from operations of $51.7 million for 2Q 2020, reflecting the Company's increased R&D and SG&A costs in support of the commercialization of its new product offerings, which are expected to continue in subsequent quarters.
- Loss from operations for Q1 of 2021 was $63.0 million.
- In Q2, the Company processed approximately 370,000 tests, compared to about 234,000 tests last year. In Q1, Natera processed approximately 348,200 tests.
- Price Action: NTRA shares are down 3.73% at $108.90 during the market session on the last check Monday.
