 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Natera Sees Deeper Operating Losses In Q2 On Higher Commercialization Costs For New Product Offerings

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 10:24am   Comments
Share:
Natera Sees Deeper Operating Losses In Q2 On Higher Commercialization Costs For New Product Offerings
  • Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRAexpects 2Q'21 revenues of approximately $138 million to $141 million, equivalent to around 60% Y/Y growth. 
  • The Company's revenue growth rate for the quarter would be the largest Y/Y growth in its history as a publicly traded company.
  • It sees Q2 product revenues of $135 million - $137 million vs. $80.4 million a year ago, representing approximately 70% Y/Y growth. 
  • Sequentially, the Company witnessed around an 8% fall in total sales of $152 million in Q1 2021.
  • Natera expects to recognize a loss from operations of approximately $113 million - $117 million for Q2 vs. a loss from operations of $51.7 million for 2Q 2020, reflecting the Company's increased R&D and SG&A costs in support of the commercialization of its new product offerings, which are expected to continue in subsequent quarters.
  • Loss from operations for Q1 of 2021 was $63.0 million.
  • In Q2, the Company processed approximately 370,000 tests, compared to about 234,000 tests last year. In Q1, Natera processed approximately 348,200 tests.
  • Price Action: NTRA shares are down 3.73% at $108.90 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NTRA)

Analyst Ratings For Natera
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 15, 2021
Expert Ratings for Natera
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 25, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com