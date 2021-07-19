Preview: United Airlines Holdings's Earnings

On Tuesday, July 20, United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting United Airlines Holdings's loss per share to be near $4.23 on sales of $5.25 billion. United Airlines Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $9.31. Revenue was $1.48 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 54.56% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 255.93% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -7.05 -6.6 -7.44 -9.02 EPS Actual -7.50 -7 -8.16 -9.31 Revenue Estimate 3.27 B 3.44 B 2.54 B 1.32 B Revenue Actual 3.22 B 3.41 B 2.49 B 1.48 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of United Airlines Holdings are up 32.72%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. United Airlines Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 10:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.