AutoNation: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) decreased 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 242.55% over the past year to $4.83, which beat the estimate of $2.58.

Revenue of $6,978,000,000 higher by 53.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,020,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 19, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.autonation.com%2F&eventid=3191115&sessionid=1&key=0895463408191A93EDCF76088AD9574A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $107.67

Company's 52-week low was at $43.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.44%

Company Profile

AutoNation is the largest automotive dealer in the United States, with 2020 revenue of $20.4 billion and about 230 dealerships. The firm also has five AutoNation USA used-vehicle stores, four auction sites, and 74 collision centers all across 16 states primarily in Sunbelt metropolitan areas. New-vehicle sales account for about 51% of revenue; the company also sells used vehicles, parts, and repair services as well as auto financing. The company (formerly Republic Industries) spun off its waste management unit (Republic Services) in 1999 and its car rental businesses (ANC Rental) in 2000. Wayne Huizenga founded the company in the 1990s to bring the rollup acquisition strategy to auto retailing, which has proved to be a smart move.