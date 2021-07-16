Earnings Outlook For Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, July 19. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Crown Holdings will report earnings of $1.78 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion. In the same quarter last year, Crown Holdings reported earnings per share of $1.33 on revenue of $2.69 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be up 33.83%. Revenue would be up 10.45% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.39 1.27 1.58 1.30 EPS Actual 1.83 1.50 1.96 1.33 Revenue Estimate 2.98 B 2.87 B 3.04 B 2.78 B Revenue Actual 3.08 B 2.96 B 3.17 B 2.69 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Crown Holdings are up 50.44%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Crown Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.