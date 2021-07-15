Recap: Marten Transport Q2 Earnings
Shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) moved lower after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 21.21% over the past year to $0.26, which were in line with the estimate of $0.26.
Revenue of $232,442,000 up by 9.44% year over year, which missed the estimate of $238,630,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $30.19
Company's 52-week low was at $15.13
Price action over last quarter: down 4.49%
Company Description
Marten Transport Ltd is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier in the United States. It is engaged in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods which requires a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The company operates through four segments including Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings