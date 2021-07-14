 Skip to main content

Taiwan Semiconductor's Earnings Outlook

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 10:09am   Comments
On Thursday, July 15, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Taiwan Semiconductor will report earnings of $0.93 per share on revenue of $13.17 billion. In the same quarter last year, Taiwan Semiconductor reported EPS of $0.78 on revenue of $10.38 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.
When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 19.23% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 26.82% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020
EPS Estimate 0.95 0.94 0.77 0.71
EPS Actual 0.96 0.97 0.90 0.78
Revenue Estimate 12.86 B 12.91 B 11.51 B 10.35 B
Revenue Actual 12.92 B 12.68 B 12.14 B 10.38 B

eps graph

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 87.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Taiwan Semiconductor is scheduled to hold the call at 14:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.

 

