Taiwan Semiconductor's Earnings Outlook

On Thursday, July 15, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Analysts predict Taiwan Semiconductor will report earnings of $0.93 per share on revenue of $13.17 billion. In the same quarter last year, Taiwan Semiconductor reported EPS of $0.78 on revenue of $10.38 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 19.23% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 26.82% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.94 0.77 0.71 EPS Actual 0.96 0.97 0.90 0.78 Revenue Estimate 12.86 B 12.91 B 11.51 B 10.35 B Revenue Actual 12.92 B 12.68 B 12.14 B 10.38 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 87.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Taiwan Semiconductor is scheduled to hold the call at 14:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.