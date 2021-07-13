 Skip to main content

Aspen Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 4:40pm   Comments
Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 200.00% year over year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $19,100,000 higher by 35.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $18,510,000.

Looking Ahead

Aspen Group Sees FY22 Revs $85M Vs $86.29M Est; Sees

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.aspu.com/ir-calendar/detail/1550/4th-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call

Price Action

52-week high: $13.16

Company's 52-week low was at $4.70

Price action over last quarter: down 11.51%

Company Overview

Aspen Group Inc is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. Its only segment being educational delivery operation using a core infrastructure that serves the curriculum and educational delivery needs of its online and campus students regardless of geography.

 

