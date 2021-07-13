Where Jim Cramer Sees Goldman Sachs Stock Going After Reporting Financial Results

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) announced amazing quarterly financial results, Jim Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

What Happened: Goldman Sachs reported quarterly earnings of $15.02 per share, which beat the estimate of $10.23 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $15.39 billion, which beat the estimate of $12.17 billion.

Cramer's Take: The quarter was a "blowout" for Goldman Sachs, Cramer said, adding that the company is number one in just about every category when it comes to investment banking.

Goldman Sachs was up against really difficult comparisons and the company still managed to report significantly better-than-expected results, he said.

Cramer told CNBC that he expects the stock to trade higher following the report.

GS Price Action: Goldman Sachs has traded as high as $393.26 and as low as $185.52 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was down 1.68% at $376.74.

Photo by Erik Drost from Flickr.