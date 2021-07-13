 Skip to main content

Where Jim Cramer Sees Goldman Sachs Stock Going After Reporting Financial Results
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 13, 2021 11:49am   Comments
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) announced amazing quarterly financial results, Jim Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

What Happened: Goldman Sachs reported quarterly earnings of $15.02 per share, which beat the estimate of $10.23 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $15.39 billion, which beat the estimate of $12.17 billion.

Related Link: Goldman Sachs Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cramer's Take: The quarter was a "blowout" for Goldman Sachs, Cramer said, adding that the company is number one in just about every category when it comes to investment banking.

Goldman Sachs was up against really difficult comparisons and the company still managed to report significantly better-than-expected results, he said.

Cramer told CNBC that he expects the stock to trade higher following the report. 

GS Price Action: Goldman Sachs has traded as high as $393.26 and as low as $185.52 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Tuesday, the stock was down 1.68% at $376.74.

Photo by Erik Drost from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Investment Banking Jim Cramer Squawk BoxEarnings Long Ideas News Trading Ideas

