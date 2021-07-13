 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sachs Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 7:52am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2733.96% year over year to $15.02, which beat the estimate of $10.23.

Revenue of $15,388,000,000 up by 15.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,170,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Goldman Sachs Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $393.26

52-week low: $185.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.18%

Company Description

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking firm whose activities are organized into investment banking (20% of net revenue), global markets (40%), asset management (25%), and consumer and wealth management (15%) segments. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2008, Goldman reorganized itself as a financial holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve System.

 

Related Articles (GS)

Truist Reiterates Buy On Affirm Holdings Amid Apple-Goldman BNPL Partnership
Apple Working On Offering 'Buy Now, Pay Later,' Rivaling Affirm, PayPal: Report
Longtime Wall Street Trader: Don't Short A Stock Just Because It's Up A Lot
Where Jim Cramer Sees Goldman Sachs Stock Going After Reporting Financial Results
Understanding Goldman Sachs Group's Unusual Options Activity
Goldman Sachs Vs. JPMorgan: A Technical Analysis
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com