Goldman Sachs Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2733.96% year over year to $15.02, which beat the estimate of $10.23.

Revenue of $15,388,000,000 up by 15.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,170,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Goldman Sachs Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $393.26

52-week low: $185.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.18%

Company Description

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking firm whose activities are organized into investment banking (20% of net revenue), global markets (40%), asset management (25%), and consumer and wealth management (15%) segments. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2008, Goldman reorganized itself as a financial holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve System.