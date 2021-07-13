 Skip to main content

Nokia Likely To Increase FY21 Financial Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 8:40am   Comments
Nokia Likely To Increase FY21 Financial Guidance
  • Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOKplans to raise its FY21 financial guidance due to continued strength in its Q2 business.
  • It plans to elaborate on the Q2 and half-year financial performance and updated FY21 guidance on July 29, 2021.
  • The prior FY21 net sales guidance lay between €20.6 billion and €21.8 billion. The analysts’ consensus for net sales is $25.67 billion.
  • Nokia beat both the Q1 revenue and EPS consensus.
  • Meanwhile, Nokia said it continues to expect some headwinds in the second half of the year.
  • On Monday, Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner raised the price target on Nokia to EUR 4.50 from EUR 4.25, implying a 3.3% downside, and reiterated an Equal Weight rating.
  • Price action: NOK shares traded higher by 7.26% at $5.75 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for NOK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Jun 2021Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2021Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NOK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

