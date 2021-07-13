 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For July 13, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 4:53am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For July 13, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.95 million.

• AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.45 per share on revenue of $12.17 billion.

• JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $29.95 billion.

• Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $17.97 billion.

• Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• America Movil (NYSE:AMX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $12.24 billion.

• Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $18.51 million.

• Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $15.49 million.

• America Movil (NYSE:AMOV) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

