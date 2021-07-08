Nephros Sees 40% Increase In Q2 Sales, Submits HDF Product For FDA Approval
- Nephros Inc (NASDAQ: NEPH) has announced preliminary results and expects Q2 sales of approximately $2.2 million, representing a Y/Y increase of 40%
- "Revenue growth seems to be returning to pre-pandemic levels. In addition, revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, is expected to be over $5 million, a 20% increase over the same periods in 2020 and 2019, which we believe puts us in a strong position going into the second half of the year", said CEO Andy Astor.
- In addition, the Company submitted its Hemodiafiltration (HDF) System Assist Module for FDA 510(k) clearance.
- "Pending this FDA clearance, SRP is preparing for commercial launch at a limited number of dialysis clinics."
- Nephros ended the second quarter with approximately $8.3 million in cash on a consolidated basis.
- Nephros will formally announce its second-quarter results on August 5.
- Price Action: NEPH shares are down 0.95% at $9.55 on the last check Thursday.
