 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nephros Sees 40% Increase In Q2 Sales, Submits HDF Product For FDA Approval

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 9:42am   Comments
Share:
Nephros Sees 40% Increase In Q2 Sales, Submits HDF Product For FDA Approval
  • Nephros Inc (NASDAQ: NEPH) has announced preliminary results and expects Q2 sales of approximately $2.2 million, representing a Y/Y increase of 40% 
  • "Revenue growth seems to be returning to pre-pandemic levels. In addition, revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, is expected to be over $5 million, a 20% increase over the same periods in 2020 and 2019, which we believe puts us in a strong position going into the second half of the year", said CEO Andy Astor.
  • In addition, the Company submitted its Hemodiafiltration (HDF) System Assist Module for FDA 510(k) clearance.
  • "Pending this FDA clearance, SRP is preparing for commercial launch at a limited number of dialysis clinics."
  • Nephros ended the second quarter with approximately $8.3 million in cash on a consolidated basis.
  • Nephros will formally announce its second-quarter results on August 5.
  • Price Action: NEPH shares are down 0.95% at $9.55 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NEPH)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com