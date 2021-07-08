5 Stocks To Watch For July 8, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $438.90 million before the opening bell. Helen of Troy shares fell 1% to close at $232.52 on Wednesday.

Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GAN) issued preliminary results for its second quarter. The company said it expects Q2 revenue to be in a range of $34 million to $35 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $3 million to $7 million. GAN raised its full-year guidance to a range of $125 million to $135 million. Gan shares jumped 17.5% to $17.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) to have earned $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Levi Strauss shares gained 3.7% to $29.07 in after-hours trading.

