Outset Medical CFO To Step Down; Sees 109% Revenue Growth In Q2

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 9:26am   Comments
  • Medical technology company Outset Medical Inc's (NASDAQ: OM) Chief Financial Officer, Rebecca Chambers, is set to resign from the position to pursue other opportunities, effective July 16, 2021.
  • Outset has named Nabeel Ahmed, Vice President, Finance, as the interim CFO, effective after Rebecca's departure.
  • Nabeel joined Outset in May 2020 as the company's Vice President, Controller.
  • Before Outset, he served as Vice President, Finance at 8x8 Inc (NYSE: EGHT) and Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE: VCRA). 
  • Outlook: Outset expects second-quarter FY21 revenue of $24.5 million - $25 million, indicating a growth of 109% to 113% year-on-year, versus analysts' estimate of $23.26 million. Revenue for the first quarter of FY21 was $22.9 million.
  • Price action: OM shares closed lower by 2.06% at $48.95 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap Management

