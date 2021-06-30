 Skip to main content

Barnes & Noble Q4 Earnings Impacted By Pandemic, Expects EBITDA Normalcy By 2023

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 9:06am   Comments
Barnes & Noble Q4 Earnings Impacted By Pandemic, Expects EBITDA Normalcy By 2023
  • Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNEDreported fourth-quarter FY21 sales of $222.7 million, down 13.3% year-on-year, missing the consensus estimate of $230.46 million.
  • Sales were impacted mainly by the COVID-19 pandemic as schools adjusted their learning model and restricted on-campus activities in response.
  • Same-store sales fell 6.9%.
  • Gross profit fell 9.4% Y/Y 16.1%.
  • The operating loss was $26.6 million, up 30% Y/Y.
  • Net loss was $44.4 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $31.4 million.
  • EPS loss of $(0.86) missed the consensus estimate of $(0.57) loss.
  • The company generated $32.9 million in operating cash flow and ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $8 million.
  • Guidance: The company expects non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to approach annual pre-COVID levels in the fiscal year 2023.
  • Price action: BNED shares trading lower by 2.1% at $8.50 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Education Guidance Small Cap General

