Barnes & Noble Q4 Earnings Impacted By Pandemic, Expects EBITDA Normalcy By 2023
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales of $222.7 million, down 13.3% year-on-year, missing the consensus estimate of $230.46 million.
- Sales were impacted mainly by the COVID-19 pandemic as schools adjusted their learning model and restricted on-campus activities in response.
- Same-store sales fell 6.9%.
- Gross profit fell 9.4% Y/Y 16.1%.
- The operating loss was $26.6 million, up 30% Y/Y.
- Net loss was $44.4 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $31.4 million.
- EPS loss of $(0.86) missed the consensus estimate of $(0.57) loss.
- The company generated $32.9 million in operating cash flow and ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $8 million.
- Guidance: The company expects non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to approach annual pre-COVID levels in the fiscal year 2023.
- Price action: BNED shares trading lower by 2.1% at $8.50 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Education Guidance Small Cap General