Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; FactSet Research Reports Mixed Q3 Results

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.40% to 34,420.32 while the NASDAQ fell 0.10% to 14,486.23. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.14% to 4,296.59.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,640,570 cases with around 604,110 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,316,890 cases and 397,630 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,448,400 COVID-19 cases with 514,090 deaths. In total, there were at least 181,437,540 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,929,850 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares jumped by 0.4% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ: IRCP), up 2%, and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), up 2%.

In trading on Tuesday, communication services shares fell 0.5%.

Top Headline

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded views.

FactSet Research reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.72 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $2.74 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $399.60 million, versus analysts’ expectations of $397.92 million.

FactSet said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $10.75-$11.15, versus analysts’ estimates of $11.14. The company projects FY21 sales of $1.57 billion-$1.585 billion, versus expectations of $1.58 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) shares shot up 96% to $24.69 after the company announced positive results from its Phase 1b clinical trial of CVL-231 in adult patients with schizophrenia. CVL-231 was generally well-tolerated, and discontinuation rates were similar between CVL-231 and placebo in the six weeks of dosing, at 22% each.

Shares of BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) got a boost, shooting 67% to $4.38 after gaining over 8%on Monday.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) shares were also up, gaining 35% to $7.96 after the company announced the release and national launch of its flagship Auddia app ahead of schedule.

Equities Trading DOWN

Better Choice Company Inc (NYSE: BTTR) shares tumbled 34% to $4.87 after the company reported the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares at $5.00 per share.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) were down 32% to $4.89 after the company announced positive interim results from its Phase 2 REDUX trial of DM199 in chronic kidney disease. DM199, the company noted, is demonstrating clinically meaningful improvements in kidney function in Cohorts 1 and 2, as measured by a simultaneously stabilizing estimated glomerular filtration rate and decreasing urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio.

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) was down, falling 31% to $3.88. Vericel’s development partner, MediWound, received a complete response letter from FDA regarding the NexoBrid application seeking approval for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness or full-thickness burns.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.6% to $73.33, while gold traded down 1.4% to $1,755.80.

Silver traded down 1.8% Tuesday to $25.76 while copper fell 0.6% to $4.2535.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.41%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.02% and the German DAX 30 gained 1.01%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.38%, French CAC 40 gained 0.28% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.51%.

Spain's consumer price inflation rate fell to 2.6% year-over-year in June from 2.7% a month ago, while retail sales climbed 19.6% from a year ago in May. French consumer confidence rose to 102 in June from 98 in the prior month.

Annual house price growth in the UK increased to 13.4% in June. Consumer credit in the UK rose by GBP 0.28 billion in May, while the country’s factories produced 54,962 cars during May compared to 5,314 in the year-ago period.

Economics

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index surged 14.9% in April versus a 13.4% rise in the earlier month.

The FHFA house price index rose 1.8% in April.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index jumped to 127.3 in June from previous reading of 120.

The American Petroleum Institute’s report on crude oil stocks is scheduled for release at 4:30 p.m. ET.

