Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Perion Network Boosts FY21 Outlook

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.30% to 34,329.01 while the NASDAQ rose 0.60% to 14,446.74. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.04% to 4,282.58.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,625,390 cases with around 603,960 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,279,330 cases and 396,730 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,420,590 COVID-19 cases with 513,470 deaths. In total, there were at least 181,167,050 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,924,860 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADB), up 78%, and JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS), up 10%.

In trading on Monday, energy shares fell 2.8%.

Top Headline

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ: PERI) reported preliminary second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 74% year-on-year to $105 million, exceeding the consensus of $95.86 million.

Perion Network raised the FY21 revenue guidance from the previous $390 million - $410 million to $410 million- $430 million. The Adjusted EBITDA outlook increased from $39 million - $41 million to $49 million $51 million.

Equities Trading UP

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares shot up 45% to $128.87 after the company announced positive clinical data for its CRISPR therapy.

Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) got a boost, shooting 36% to $5.19. Marin Software, last week, announced it has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) shares were also up, gaining 25% to $8.67. Ventas announced plans to acquire New Senior Investment Group in a transaction valued at $2.3 billion.

Equities Trading DOWN

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares tumbled 28% to $18.00. CEL-SCI announced results from its Phase 3 study for its immunotherapy Multikine for advanced previously untreated squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).

Shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) were down 22% to $7.84. Kiromic Biopharma announced the company will be presenting at 2021 Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Congress showcasing its proprietary AI targets for off-the-shelf allogenic CAR-T for solid tumors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) was down, falling 19% to $6.41. Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares climbed over 31% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $6 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.4% to $73.77, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,775.30.

Silver traded down 0.1% Monday to $26.115 while copper fell 0.3% to $4.2790.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 slipped 0.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 1.2% and the German DAX 30 rose 0.2%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, French CAC 40 dropped 0.3% and Italy’s FTSE MIB declined 0.4%.

Import prices in Germany increased 11.8% year-over-year in May versus a 10.3% surge in the earlier month .

Economics

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for June is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET. After a strong 34.9 reading in May, analysts expect the index retreating to 32.5 in June.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak at 1:10 p.m. ET.

