A Preview Of LiveXLive Media's Earnings

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, June 28. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see LiveXLive Media reporting a quarterly loss of $0.1 per share on sales of $20.12 million. In the same quarter last year, LiveXLive Media reported EPS of $0.15 on revenue of $9.88 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, quarterly profit would be up 33.33%. Revenue would be up 103.66% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.12 -0.11 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.13 -0.13 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 17.63 M 16.68 M 11.32 M 10.09 M Revenue Actual 19.12 M 14.56 M 10.51 M 9.88 M

Stock Performance

Shares of LiveXLive Media were trading at $4.43 as of June 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. LiveXLive Media is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.