Recap: Nike Q4 Earnings

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 282.35% year over year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $12,344,000,000 rose by 95.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,010,000,000.

Outlook

Nike hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/nike/mediaframe/45222/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $147.95

Company's 52-week low was at $93.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.80%

Company Profile

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. It designs, develops, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories in six major categories: running, basketball, soccer, training, sportswear, and Jordan. Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Nike's brands include Nike, Jordan, and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide and outsources its production to more than 400 factories in more than 40 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.