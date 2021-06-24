A Preview Of JinkoSolar Holding Co's Earnings

On Friday, June 25, JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on JinkoSolar Holding Co management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $1.19 billion. In the same quarter last year, JinkoSolar Holding Co posted EPS of $0.65 on sales of $1.20 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be down 103.08%. Sales would be down 0.67% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.85 0.61 1 EPS Actual 0.11 1.06 1.20 0.65 Revenue Estimate 1.38 B 1.30 B 1.14 B 1.03 B Revenue Actual 1.44 B 1.29 B 1.20 B 1.20 B

Stock Performance

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co were trading at $38.37 as of June 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 117.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. JinkoSolar Holding Co is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.