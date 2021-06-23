 Skip to main content

Winnebago Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 9:51am   Comments
Shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) rose 0.4% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 930.77% over the past year to $2.16, which beat the estimate of $1.77.

Revenue of $960,737,000 up by 138.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $839,420,000.

Outlook

Winnebago Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Winnebago Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/idwa88uq

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $87.53

Company's 52-week low was at $44.33

Price action over last quarter: down 9.60%

Company Description

Winnebago Industries manufactures Class A, B, and C motor homes along with towables, customized specialty vehicles, and parts and services. With headquarters in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Winnebago has been producing recreational vehicles since 1958. Revenue was about $2.35 billion in fiscal 2020. Class A motor homes account for 31% of motorized unit sales, Class B about 41%, and Class C the rest. Winnebago expanded into towables in 2011 with the acquisition of SunnyBrook and acquired Grand Design in November 2016. Towables made up 82% of the firm's RV unit volume, up from 31% in fiscal 2016. The company's total RV unit volume was 45,995 in fiscal 2020. Winnebago expanded into boating in 2018 with the purchase of Chris-Craft and bought premium motor home maker Newmar in November 2019.

 

