Recap: Adobe Q2 Earnings

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) moved higher after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 23.67% year over year to $3.03, which beat the estimate of $2.81.

Revenue of $3,835,000,000 up by 22.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,730,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Adobe Sees Q3 Adj. EPS ~$3.00 vs $2.89 Est., Sales ~$3.88B vs $3.83B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.adobe.com/investor-relations/calendar.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $561.36

52-week low: $405.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.08%

Company Description

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).