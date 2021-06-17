 Skip to main content

Bruker Updates FY21 Guidance, Issues Medium Term Outlook

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 1:21pm   Comments
Bruker Updates FY21 Guidance, Issues Medium Term Outlook
  • At its 2021 Virtual Investor Day, Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKRraised the 2021 outlook boosted by its first-quarter solid performance.
  • For 2021, Bruker expects revenue growth of approximately 16-18% Y/Y, up from the previously issued growth guidance of 14-16% in the Q1 earnings release.
  • Organic revenue growth is projected within 13-15%, up from previously disclosed of 11% to 13%.
  • The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the band of $1.84-$1.89, indicating an uptick of 36-40% from the 2020 reported figure (up from the previous expectation of $1.82-$1.87).
  • EPS outlook is in line with the consensus of $1.87.
  • Foreign currency revenue tailwind of approximately 3% (unchanged).
  • Bruker sees an adjusted operating margin expansion of 230 to 270 basis points (210 to 250 bps earlier), compared to an operating margin of 16% in FY 2020.
  • For 2024, the company forecasts revenue between $2.7 to $3 billion, excluding acquisitions and currency effects; It sees the adjusted operating margin between 20.7% and 21.5% and adjusted EPS between $2.60 and $3.00.
  • Price Action: BRKR shares are down 1.51% at $72.87 during the market trading session on the last check Thursday.

