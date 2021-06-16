Earnings Scheduled For June 16, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $71.60 million.

• Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Culp (NYSE:CULP) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $79.30 million.

• Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $5.91 billion.