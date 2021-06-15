Recap: Anterix Q4 Earnings

Shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 8.82% year over year to ($0.62), which beat the estimate of ($0.66).

Revenue of $181,000 declined by 44.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $130,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $54.25

Company's 52-week low was at $27.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.57%

Company Profile

Anterix Inc is a United States-based company engaged in delivering broadband needed to modernize infrastructure for energy, transportation, logistics, and other industries. It offers Private LTE for utilities which help to automate processes, monitor environmental conditions, enable artificial intelligence, and drive productivity.