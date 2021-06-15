H&R Block: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 71.43% over the past year to $5.16, which beat the estimate of $5.13.

Revenue of $2,328,000,000 rose by 28.69% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,350,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

H&R Block hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 15, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8gez77fo

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $26.23

Company's 52-week low was at $13.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.57%

Company Description

H&R Block Inc provides income tax return preparation services, digital do-it-yourself tax solutions, and other services related to income tax preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company mainly prepares tax returns for customers within the United States through its company-owned offices, franchise locations, and online tax software. The vast majority of H&R Block's offices are located in the U.S. The company derives most of its total revenue from the U.S. assisted tax preparation fees. Revenue from franchise and product royalties and digital do-it-yourself tax solutions is also relatively significant.