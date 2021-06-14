Concrete Pumping Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) rose 0.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 100.00% year over year to ($0.00), which missed the estimate of $0.02.
Revenue of $76,873,000 rose by 3.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $73,990,000.
Looking Ahead
Concrete Pumping Holdings Sees FY21 Sales $300M-$310M Vs. $310.25M Est.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jun 14, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=145001
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $8.97
52-week low: $2.82
Price action over last quarter: Up 16.25%
Company Overview
Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc is a provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented United States and United Kingdom markets. Its large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions. The company's operating segment includes U.S. Concrete Pumping; U.K. Operations; U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. Concrete Pumping segment.
