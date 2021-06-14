Concrete Pumping Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) rose 0.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% year over year to ($0.00), which missed the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $76,873,000 rose by 3.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $73,990,000.

Looking Ahead

Concrete Pumping Holdings Sees FY21 Sales $300M-$310M Vs. $310.25M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 14, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=145001

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $8.97

52-week low: $2.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.25%

Company Overview

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc is a provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented United States and United Kingdom markets. Its large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions. The company's operating segment includes U.S. Concrete Pumping; U.K. Operations; U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. Concrete Pumping segment.