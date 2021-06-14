Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Accenture To Acquire German Engineering Company

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.43% to 34,332.41 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 14,102.61. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.20% to 4,238.80.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,462,280 cases with around 599,760 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 29,510,410 cases and 374,300 deaths, while Brazil reported over 17,412,760 COVID-19 cases with 487,400 deaths. In total, there were at least 176,001,660 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,805,010 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed 0.6% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI), up 3%, and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT), up 3%.

In trading on Monday, materials shares fell 1.1%.

Top Headline

Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) agreed to acquire Aachen, Germany's engineering consulting and services firm, umlaut.

The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed

Equities Trading UP

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares shot up 130% to $10.13. The FDA has accepted Enochian BioSciences Inc's pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) request for a potential functional cure or treatment of HIV.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) got a boost, shooting 88% to $35.00 as the company announced topline results from its Phase 1b trial of RPT193 as monotherapy for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) shares were also up, gaining 36% to $27.20. iTeos Therapeutics and GlaxoSmithKline plc have agreed to co-develop and co-commercialize EOS-448, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

Equities Trading DOWN

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) shares tumbled 41% to $2.86 after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) were down 39% to $2.57 after the company received a second Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application seeking approval for IV tramadol.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited. (NASDAQ: BAOS) was down, falling 22% to $3.92.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $71.40, while gold traded down 1.2% to $1,856.30.

Silver traded down 1.2% Monday to $27.805 while copper fell 0.2% to $4.5280.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.2%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.6% and the German DAX 30 rose 0.2%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.5%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.2% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.1%.

Eurozone industrial production increased 0.8% in April versus a revised 0.4% rise in the previous month.

Economics

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

