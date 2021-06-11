 Skip to main content

Will Chewy's Stock Rally Continue After Earnings?

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 8:25am   Comments
Will Chewy's Stock Rally Continue After Earnings?

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) may have broken resistance. This means the recent uptrend may continue.

There was resistance at the $77.50 because it previously been a support level. What was support can become resistance and that’s what happened here.

Some investors who paid $77.50 for Chewy regret their decision to buy after it traded lower. Some of these remorseful buyers decide to sell but they don’t want to take a loss. So, they offer their stock at the buying price.

If there are enough of these sell orders, resistance will form as it did here., but Chewy's stock is above $77.50 now. The sellers may be finished and that could set the stage for another move higher.

After Thursday's close, the online pet supplies company reported earnings were up 175% over the past year to 9 cents per share, which beat the estimate of ($0.03). Revenue of $2.135 billion beat the estimate of $2.13 billion.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

