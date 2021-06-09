A Preview Of SeaChange International's Earnings

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting SeaChange International will report a loss of $0.09 per share on revenue of $4.92 million. SeaChange International EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.14. Sales were $6.92 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 35.71% increase for the company. Revenue would be down 28.85% from the year-ago period. SeaChange International's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.12 -0.13 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.10 -0.14 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 4.63 M 6.21 M 6.98 M 7.40 M Revenue Actual 5.12 M 4.97 M 5.00 M 6.92 M

Stock Performance

Shares of SeaChange International were trading at $1.18 as of June 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SeaChange International is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.