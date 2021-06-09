 Skip to main content

Recap: United Natural Foods Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) rose 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 32.86% over the past year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $6,620,000,000 declined by 0.72% year over year, which missed the estimate of $6,820,000,000.

Guidance

United Natural Foods said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $3.05-$3.55.

The company also expects sales of $27 billion-$27.8 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 09, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.unfi.com%2F&eventid=3081055&sessionid=1&key=175C12580953C15B3030B0E4275D4665&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $42.40

52-week low: $14.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.54%

Company Overview

United Natural Foods Inc is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America. The company's products consist of national, regional and private label brands grouped into grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. United Natural Foods serves various retail formats including conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retail operators and food service channels such as e-commerce platforms. The company's operations are comprised of three principal divisions: the wholesale division; the retail division; and the manufacturing and branded products division.

 

