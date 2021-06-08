Earnings Outlook for Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 09. Here is Benzinga's look at Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.32 and sales around $768.81 million. In the same quarter last year, Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock announced EPS of $0.27 on revenue of $709.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 18.52% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 8.44% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.51 0.31 0.28 EPS Actual 0.45 0.50 0.40 0.27 Revenue Estimate 902.29 M 967.72 M 691.27 M 687.08 M Revenue Actual 911.00 M 985.00 M 753.00 M 709.00 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.48%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.