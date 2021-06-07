Recap: HealthEquity Q1 Earnings

Shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) were flat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 11.63% year over year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $184,202,000 declined by 3.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $180,840,000.

Outlook

HealthEquity Sees FY21 Sales $755M-$765M Vs $755.51M Est

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 07, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kvin8j9q

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $93.32

52-week low: $45.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.61%

Company Profile

HealthEquity Inc provides solutions that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Its technology allows customers to see their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, pay healthcare bills, receive benefit information, and earn wellness incentives. The firm primarily partners with health plans and employers and serves as the custodian of its customers' health savings accounts (HSAs). HealthEquity also engages in reimbursement arrangements and offers healthcare incentives to its members. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services to customers whose account balances exceed a certain threshold. HealthEquity generates its revenue in the United States.