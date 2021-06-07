5 Stocks To Watch For June 7, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $462.03 million before the opening bell. G-III Apparel shares rose 2.5% to $32.22 in after-hours trading.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc- ADR (NASDAQ: MFH) reported a Q1 non-GAAP net loss of $721 thousand, versus year-ago net income of $1,068 thousand. Its revenue fell to $81 thousand from $1,392 thousand. Mercurity Fintech shares fell 0.3% to $6.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) to have earned $6.47 per share on revenue of $882.02 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Vail Resorts shares rose 0.7% to close at $333.38 on Friday.

