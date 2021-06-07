 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For June 7, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 4:50am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $462.03 million before the opening bell. G-III Apparel shares rose 2.5% to $32.22 in after-hours trading.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc- ADR (NASDAQ: MFH) reported a Q1 non-GAAP net loss of $721 thousand, versus year-ago net income of $1,068 thousand. Its revenue fell to $81 thousand from $1,392 thousand. Mercurity Fintech shares fell 0.3% to $6.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) to have earned $6.47 per share on revenue of $882.02 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Vail Resorts shares rose 0.7% to close at $333.38 on Friday.

  • ODP Corp (NASDAQ: ODP) shares jumped more than 11% on Friday after Staples proposed to acquire consumer business of ODP. ODP confirmed receipt of the offer after the closing bell on Friday. ODP shares climbed 11% to settle at $49.56 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $804.21 million after the closing bell. Marvell Technology shares gained 0.4% to $48.87 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

