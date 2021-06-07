 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Supplier Foxconn's May Revenue Falls Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases In Taiwan, After Q1 Profit Beat

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 2:21am   Comments
Share:
Apple Supplier Foxconn's May Revenue Falls Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases In Taiwan, After Q1 Profit Beat

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Foxconn reported a 9% fall in May revenue on a month-on-month basis and the slowest monthly sales growth in six months on a year-on-year basis. 

What Happened:  The slowdown came as Taiwan, the island country where Foxconn is based, tackles a spike in COVID-19 cases after recording just a few daily infections for months.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (OTC: HNHPF), popularly known as Foxconn, reported a May revenue of NT$455 billion ($16.38 billion), up 17.6% compared with a year ago. The company had reported an April revenue of NT$500.49 billion.

The Taiwan-based semiconductor maker had last month warned the ongoing chip crisis could worsen in the current quarter with a business impact of 10%. The company’s first-quarter profit beat estimates, helped by an extended work-from-home boom spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why It Matters: The company which assembles iPhones at plants in China and India saw first-quarter revenue rise 45% despite a sharp reduction in iPhone production in India due to surging coronavirus cases in the country.

Taiwan, at present, is also seeing a spike in COVID-19 infections. Foxconn founder Terry Gou last week announced a charity plan to apply to import 5 million doses of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine into Taiwan to speed up its vaccination program, as per a Reuters report.

Price Action: Foxconn shares closed 1% higher at $8.11 on Friday.

Photo by Nadkachna on Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin, AMC and Gamestop On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, AMC, Disney, GM, Tesla And More
Square Considers Making A Hardware Wallet For Bitcoin While Dorsey Says BTC Is His Most Important Work
Microsoft, Apple And Intel Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday
What Are The Short- And Long-Term Outlooks For Apple Stock?
Biden Emphasizes on Battery Recycling for EV Boost: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: foxconn iPhone taiwanEarnings News Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com