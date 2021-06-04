Earnings Outlook for HealthEquity

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, June 07. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict HealthEquity will report earnings of $0.32 per share on revenue of $180.84 million. In the same quarter last year, HealthEquity reported EPS of $0.43 on revenue of $190.01 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be down 25.58%. Revenue would be down 4.83% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.36 0.27 0.44 EPS Actual 0.42 0.41 0.42 0.43 Revenue Estimate 185.36 M 176.78 M 171.28 M 193.32 M Revenue Actual 188.17 M 179.35 M 176.04 M 190.01 M

Stock Performance

Shares of HealthEquity were trading at $81.38 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. HealthEquity is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.