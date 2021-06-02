Recap: PVH Q1 Earnings

Shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) increase in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 163.37% over the past year to $1.92, which beat the estimate of $0.83.

Revenue of $2,079,000,000 higher by 54.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,930,000,000.

Guidance

PVH Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $1.15-$1.18 vs $1.22 Est.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $121.17

Company's 52-week low was at $41.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.96%

Company Profile

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. PVH's leading designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, generate nearly 90% of its revenue. PVH also owns several smaller brands, including Izod, Van Heusen, and Arrow, and licenses brands from third parties. PVH distributes its clothing wholesale to retailers and through company-owned stores. The company traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.