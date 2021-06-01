Orion Energy Sys: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) fell after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 300.00% year over year to $0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $35,497,000 higher by 37.10% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $39,100,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Orion Energy Sys hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qppwkzuj

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $11.98

Company's 52-week low was at $3.03

Price action over last quarter: down 32.26%

Company Description

Orion Energy Systems Inc is a developer, manufacturer, and seller of lighting and energy management systems. Its activities are carried out through three segments. Orion U.S. Markets segment sells commercial lighting systems and energy management systems to the wholesale contractor markets. Orion Engineered Systems segment, which is the key revenue driver, develops and sells lighting products, and provides construction and engineering services for commercial lighting and energy management systems. Orion Distribution Services segment focuses on selling lighting products through manufacturer representative agencies and a network of broadline North American distributors. The company serves energy service companies, electrical contractors, national accounts, and electrical distributors.