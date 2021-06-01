Earnings Preview for MIND Technology

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 02. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see MIND Technology reporting a loss of $0.38 per share on revenue of $3.19 million. In the same quarter last year, MIND Technology announced EPS of $0.38 on revenue of $7.38 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent no change in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 56.75% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.22 -0.38 -0.28 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.24 -0.20 -0.38 Revenue Estimate 8.78 M 5.10 M 7.30 M 8.25 M Revenue Actual 6.40 M 6.54 M 5.09 M 7.38 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. MIND Technology is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.