 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Kirkland's Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) rose 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 109.30% year over year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $123,569,000 higher by 59.97% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $128,010,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 01, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/957/41294

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $34.45

Company's 52-week low was at $1.04

Price action over last quarter: down 11.93%

Company Profile

Kirkland's Inc is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday decor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall decor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving.

 

Related Articles (KIRK)

5 Stocks To Watch For June 1, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For June 1, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com