Recap: 36KR Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 1300.00% over the past year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $6,646,000 decreased by 27.82% year over year, which missed the estimate of $10,820,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

36KR Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 01, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $8.50

52-week low: $2.29

Price action over last quarter: down 17.57%

Company Profile

36KR Holdings Inc is engaged in providing content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. The firm's production process comprises of content creation, content editing, screening and monitoring, and content distribution. It distributes content through a variety of channels, including both self-operated and third-party platforms namely Weibo, Weixin/WeChat, Toutiao, Baidu, and Zhihu. The company mainly generates revenues from providing online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services.