5 Stocks To Watch For June 1, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $6.62 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fell 2.3% to close at $15.96 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) to have earned $0.99 per share on revenue of $906.03 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Zoom shares climbed 0.6% to $333.57 in pre-market trading.
- ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) reported a $50 million offering. ADMA Biologics shares dropped 2.3% to $1.71 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts expect Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $128.01 million before the opening bell. Kirkland's shares rose 2.5% to $26.36 in pre-market trading.
- Before the markets open, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $122.88 million. Canopy Growth shares fell 0.3% to $26.00 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga