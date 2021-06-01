 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For June 1, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 4:55am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $6.62 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fell 2.3% to close at $15.96 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) to have earned $0.99 per share on revenue of $906.03 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Zoom shares climbed 0.6% to $333.57 in pre-market trading.
  • ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) reported a $50 million offering. ADMA Biologics shares dropped 2.3% to $1.71 in pre-market trading.

  • Analysts expect Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $128.01 million before the opening bell. Kirkland's shares rose 2.5% to $26.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Before the markets open, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $122.88 million. Canopy Growth shares fell 0.3% to $26.00 in pre-market trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

