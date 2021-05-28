Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSE:CWB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $244.20 million.

• Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $412.92 million.

• Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $573.10 million.